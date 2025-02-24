Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,642,000 after buying an additional 1,274,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 380,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 254,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

