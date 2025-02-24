Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

