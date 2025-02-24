Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $204.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $2,150,793.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,885,561.50. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,010. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,486 shares of company stock worth $16,875,663 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

