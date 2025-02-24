Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 81.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Paylocity by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 96,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $204.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $603,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,211,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,498,626.55. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,010. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,486 shares of company stock worth $16,875,663. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

