Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE POR opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

