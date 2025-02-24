Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,274 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Impinj Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.02. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $72,883.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,888.42. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total transaction of $219,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,482,457.84. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,466 shares of company stock worth $789,298. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

