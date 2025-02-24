Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,963 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $73,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,379,000 after buying an additional 204,901 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,852,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Shares of ANF opened at $100.32 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

