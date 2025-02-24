Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

