Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $165.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $163.14 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

