Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Matson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 90,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MATX opened at $142.99 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

