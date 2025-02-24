Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,854 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

