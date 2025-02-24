Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 124,755 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $23,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,435 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 773,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,355,000 after purchasing an additional 541,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $8,170,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.64 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 163.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

