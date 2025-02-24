Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,396 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

