Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,235 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

