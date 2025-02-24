Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 378,394 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.91 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $159,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,762.02. This trade represents a 37.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137 over the last three months. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

