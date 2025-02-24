Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 41,661 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

