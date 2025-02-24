Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,445 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $88.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

