Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,456.65. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,426 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,825. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.