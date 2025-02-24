Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.43. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

