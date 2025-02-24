Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,997 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Ladder Capital worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13,513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

