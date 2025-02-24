Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Alamos Gold worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

