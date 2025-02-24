Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average is $170.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.81 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.