Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Axos Financial worth $23,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axos Financial by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

