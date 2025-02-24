Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of SM Energy worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

