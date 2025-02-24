Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.83 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.36.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $350.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.13 and a 200-day moving average of $338.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total transaction of $392,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,466.16. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,728 shares of company stock worth $673,639 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.