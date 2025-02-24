Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Insight Enterprises worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $160.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.82 and its 200 day moving average is $182.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

