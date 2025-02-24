Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.06 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

