Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.07 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

