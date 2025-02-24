Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.64 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5,843.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,601 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Skyline Champion worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Skyline Champion by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

