Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.28 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $23,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.07.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

