Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.42 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %
BWXT opened at $101.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
