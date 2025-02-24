Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.87 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CyberArk Software worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $383.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.42 and its 200-day moving average is $314.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

