Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Radian Group worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,845,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,789,000 after buying an additional 121,166 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.