Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Sanmina worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 64.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,727,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 296.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 255.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 366,653 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,520. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

