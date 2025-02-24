Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $155.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

