Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,027 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 563.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 104.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $96.65 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

