Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 160,708 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 8,460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

