Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,199 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 486.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $287.97 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.16. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

