Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $276.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.98 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

