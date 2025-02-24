Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 149.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 252,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,833.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 215,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

TSN opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

