Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 101,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.