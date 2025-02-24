Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Huntsman worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Huntsman by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Huntsman by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

