Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total value of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,814.27. This represents a 27.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,592. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,995. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

LH opened at $249.86 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

