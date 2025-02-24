Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MKC opened at $80.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.72 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

