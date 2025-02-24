Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

