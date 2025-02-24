Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of F5 worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in F5 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $3,455,057 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $295.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.47.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

