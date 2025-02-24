Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,948 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.