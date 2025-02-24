Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 334,666 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 29.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 473,293 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,908,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 372,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

CLBT opened at $19.12 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

