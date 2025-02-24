Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 99,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $445.19 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.04 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

