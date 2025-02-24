Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,328 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $104.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.